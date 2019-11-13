Roger L. Thurk joined his brother, Duane Thurk, in heaven on November 7, 2019, at the age of 59. Roger is survived by his mother, Ruth Brown-Miles of Canon City, Colo.; his brother, Peter DeShong of Canon City, Colo.; his sister and brother-in-law, Mabel and Larry Bogeart of Leadville, Colo.; his uncles, Bill, Paul and Mark; his aunts, Lois and Marylin, along with many nieces and nephews; and dear family friend, Loretta Remington.
The Family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Reppert for his MANY years of compassionate care. Without Dr. Reppert’s care, Roger would not of been able to make it as long as he did. Our sincere gratitude to Roger's nurse Celesta, who always went out of her way to help Roger in every way possible and her support and love towards our family. We would also like to thank the whole staff at Frontier Health that helped Roger throughout the many years.
Finally, we wish to thank everyone that has given their condolences and love during this time.
