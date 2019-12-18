Chris Charles Harnish was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Dec. 11, 1939, to Evelyn Vera Jurgens and Ivan Henry Harnish. He lived the first years of his life in Nebraska and Wyoming, moving to Climax in 1948. After graduating from Max Schott High School in Climax, he entered the United States Marine Corps in 1958.
While he was serving in the Marines, Harnish’s family moved to Leadville in 1962 when the entire town of Climax was relocated there. After completing his active duty in the Marines, Harnish joined his family in Leadville and began to work for the Climax Molybdenum Company. He continued to work for the company and its subsidiaries until his retirement in 1995.
Harnish met and married Patricia Glover of Midland, Texas, in 1963. One daughter, Christina Carrie, was born to this union in 1964. After their divorce, Harnish met Mary Lou Jakopic of Leadville. They married in 1967 and had two sons, Krisjan Stefan Harnish and Kasey Sean Harnish.
Harnish and his family moved to Gunnison in 1977. The couple resided there until Nov. 1, 2019. They had decided to move to Los Gatos, California, in hopes of gaining some relief for Harnish’s health in a warmer, milder climate at a lower elevation, as well as being closer to their son Kasey and his family.
Unfortunately, as they started their journey to their new home, Harnish was stricken by a gall bladder attack and was unable to recover. He put up a valiant fight but ultimately succumbed to his disease on Nov. 18, 2019.
Harnish was preceded in death by his son, Krisjan Stefan (1970-1987), his brother Dale Harnish and his parents Ivan and Evelyn Harnish.
His family described Harnish as a wonderful provider, diligent worker and force to be reckoned with. He was a loyal friend who was always willing to lend a hand. He loved to be outdoors; horseback riding, hunting and working in the yard were a few of his favorite activities. He was always working on a project – replacing the deck, fixing the bathroom or simply engineering things in his mind. Harnish is said to have loved his family and held them above all. He had an infectious laugh – whether watching “That 70’s Show” or “American Graffiti”, a person would always end up laughing with him.
Harnish is survived by his wife Mary Lou; son Kasey (Carolyn) in California; daughter Christina (Joe) Barrile in Texas; grandchildren Brittany Barrile (Justin) Brown, Joey Barrile, Bailey Barrile, Krisjan Mair Harnish, Natasha Harnish and Vanessa Harnish; as well as many nieces and nephews, including Glenn (Alexandra) Massey and sisters Peggy Harnish and Linda Faulkenthaul and their families, plus many friends.
