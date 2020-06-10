Mabel “Betty” Fortier passed away peacefully on April 17 in Colorado Springs.
Fortier was born on May 10, 1933, in Denver to Marietta “Marie” Stibernick and Elmer Leigh. She lived in Denver until 1945 and then moved to Leadville where she attended Lake County High School. In 1975 she moved to Colorado Springs where she spent the remainder of her life.
According to her family, Fortier was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister and daughter who always put her family before herself. She was a homemaker and also held various jobs throughout her life including operating REA (Railway Express Agency) in Leadville, a clerk for Ben Franklin Five and Dime Store, a van driver for the adult blind at The Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind, a lunchroom manager for Colorado Springs School District 11 at Audubon Elementary School and a retail clerk for Kmart.
Fortier also enjoyed various recreational activities including being a member of the Boot Scooters line-dancing group and a senior league bowling team, ballroom dancing, ice skating and traveling. She was also an avid Rockies and Broncos fan.
Fortier was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Donna Jeanne Donoher; husband, Kenneth Francis Donoher; husband, Paul Fortier; and a brother, Rodney William Leigh.
She is survived by her sister, Darlene Glavinich of Fontana, CA; a brother, Robert (Eliza) Leigh of Arvada; and her children, Kenneth (Beth) Donoher of Leadville; Diane Trujillo (Bryan Zimmerman), of Centennial; Gary (Maura) Donoher of Jacksonville, FL; Brenna (Joseph) of Jenkins of Colorado Springs; and Brent Donoher of Centennial.
Additionally, she is survived by nine grandchildren, Donna Trujillo, Shaun (Ariell) Trujillo, Ryan (Monica) Trujillo, Kevin (Kathy) Donoher, Katie (C.J.) Maranto, Cory Donoher, Kyle Donoher, Joseph Jenkins II, Broderick Jenkins, and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held on April 30 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Leadville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.