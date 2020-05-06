David Lee Ervin, 74, was born to William and Loretta (Stratman) Ervin in La Porte, Indiana, on April 10, 1945. As an adult, he lived in Kalamazoo and Saginaw, Michigan; Inverness, Florida; and Colorado Springs. A graduate of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, he had a career as an engineer and technical writer.
In 2011, Ervin retired to Leadville, where he led a quiet life enjoying his music, hiking, skiing and fishing.
Ervin was predeceased by his parents and his younger brother, Daniel J. of Pasadena, Florida. There are no known survivors. Funeral arrangements are being managed by Bailey-Kent Funeral Homes of Leadville.
Commented