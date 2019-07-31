Andrea Rene Walker King, 31, died Friday, July 19.
She was born April 28, 1988, in Denver to Jon and Linda (Young) Walker.
She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Leadville.
She enjoyed snowboarding, bowling, going to concerts, listening to music and being with her friends and family. King was said to be a huge fan of the Colorado Avalanche Hockey team. She volunteered with the Colorado Storm Beep Baseball team for most of her life and other organizations throughout her life. According to her family, King loved smiling, laughing and telling funny puns to make other people smile.
Survivors include her seven-month-old daughter, Sophia Lynn; her parents, Jon and Linda Walker, of Holyoke; brothers Troy Blumenstein, of Leadville, Ryan (Cassie) Blumenstein, of Laird, Timothy Walker; of Littleton; and grandmother Phyllis Young-DeBaecke of Holyoke. In addition, she is survived by five uncles, four aunts and nine cousins.
She was preceded in death by grandparents Robert Young and Warner and Phoebe Walker.
Memorial services will be Sunday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Brighton Seventh Day Adventist Church, 567 E. Bromley Lane, Brighton. Memorial gifts to benefit Sophia can go to the Andrea Walker King Memorial Fund and may be made electronically or at any Wells Fargo Bank branch.: account #807844481, routing #516306214.
Donations also may be made to End It Now at https:www.enditnow.org, click on donate now, for domestic violence support.
