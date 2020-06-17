Leslie Lee Parlin

Lifelong resident of Leadville, Leslie (Tuffy) Lee Parlin, died on June 6 at the age of 72 at the University of Colorado Medical Center in Denver.
After graduation from Lake County High School with the Class of 1967, Parlin was drafted into the Vietnam War where he was injured by an IED and honorably discharged. Returning to Leadville, he worked for 42 years at Parkville Water District, becoming superintendent for 24 years until his retirement.
Parlin was active in the Leadville community, especially with the Elks Lodge, and assisted with Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets and other charitable activities for over 20 years. He always looked forward to Boom Days and helped organize the parade for several decades. He loved splitting wood, being outdoors, spending time with close friends, his family said. He was selfless, caring and humble.
Les is survived by his daughter Lindsey, grandson Maddyx and numerous cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Fred and Berniece Parlin, and his loving wife, DJ Parlin.
A memorial service is planned at the Elks Lodge in Leadville on Saturday, August 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Commented