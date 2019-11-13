Herman E. Fernandez was born on July 11, 1939, to Ben and Teresa Fernandez in Vadito, N.M.
He married Elia Jaramillo on Nov. 17, 1959, in Grants, N.M. He moved to Leadville to start a life with his wife and three daughters: Elaine, Tina and Berniece. He also played a big part in raising his grandson Mo.
He worked in mining all his life to provide for his family. He was said to be a very dedicated and hardworking man. In 2001 he retired from Asarco as a hoist man.
Fernandez was said to have loved fishing, ice-fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, ATVing and camping. He also loved cooking in his garage – fish, elk and lamb. At age 80 he was still getting wood for his old stove in the garage.
His children said he was the best dad ever, teaching them about nature and wildlife and how to provide for their families. They said the best lawn and garden in Leadville was his. He also taught them all to respect people, work hard and enjoy life.
He was an amazing husband, according to his family, married 60 years. He never let his wife work and provided for his family, they said.
He is survived by his wife Elia Fernandez; three daughters, Elaine and Chris, Tina and Josh, and Berniece and Frank; four grandchildren, Jessica, Melissa and Mo, Kim and Christopher; nine great-grandchildren, Jovan, David, Amaya, Kaylea, Trinity, Monique, Brayden, MJ and Nicole; six sisters, Modesta, Renida, Marcella, Irene, Gloria and Helen; and two brothers, Bobby and Anthony
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Theresa Fernandez; granddaughter Marsha Medina; sister Liz Owen; brother Alfonso Fernandez; and Tia Dora Fernandez, described by his family as someone he dearly loved.
