Services for Berlin (Alires) Petitt will begin with the Rosary at 6 p.m., Dec. 13, at St. Joseph Church in Leadville followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Leadville.
Petitt was the sister of Clo Gallegos, Gloria Trujillo, Mary (Dennis) Baker, Margaret Cardona, Andy Alires, Gilbert (Jo) Alires, Bob Alires, Felix Alires, Max (Viola) Alires and Art (Francis) Alires.
