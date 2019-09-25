My name is Bob Hartzell and I am running for the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees.
I am a 49-year resident of Leadville. I am married to Kay Hartzell, a 56-year resident of Leadville. We have three sons who were born at St. Vincent’s Hospital and were educated and graduated from the Lake County public schools. They have blessed us with five granddaughters and one grandson.
During my 49-year tenure in Leadville, I have had the opportunity to teach at Lake County High School, work at Ski Cooper as assistant manager (with Steve Ferkovich, manager), deliver dynamite at the Climax Molybdenum Mine, work as the director of lift operations at Copper Mountain, serve in various capacities for over 25 years at Colorado Mountain College, serve as Leadville city councilman and mayor pro tem, guide on Chicago Ridge, spend 5-1/2 years as president and executive director of the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, and am currently enjoying my part-time job as a ski instructor at Ski Cooper and serving on various Lake County boards.
While working at Copper Mountain, I got involved with the Rocky Mountain Lift Association and ultimately served as president. That experience led to a seat on the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board where I served for 11 years, five as the chairman. During my 25-year tenure with Colorado Mountain College, I served as an instructor, assistant campus dean, college-wide faculty development coordinator, founder and director of Central Rockies Leadership and Leadership Leadville, and was the campus dean when I retired in 2004. While working with the Mining Museum, I encouraged my staff to become involved with the Colorado-Wyoming Association of Museums. I served for two years as the president of CWAM. Locally, I just finished a term as president of the High Riders Snowmobile Club. I currently serve as the vice chair of the Lake County Airport Advisory Board, president of the Four Seasons Homeowners Association and vice-president of the Boom Days Board of Directors.
Colorado Mountain College offered me many opportunities to grow as an educator and as a leader. I am running because I want to be a Lake County advocate for Colorado Mountain College and also help CMC continue to thrive as an educational leader in the Central Rockies.
I would appreciate your vote on or before November 5, 2019.
Bob Hartzell, Candidate
Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.