We’ve recently been interviewing reporter candidates here at the Herald. We advertise nationally and generally run across a few who have never heard of Leadville before. Some have never left the east or west coasts and ventured into the midsection of the country.
Generally speaking, these are people who have never run or biked 100 miles. They have never dialed a random Leadville number to beg an unknown Leadvillian to mail them a Melanzana. They have never skied, or if they have skied, they haven’t done so on a mountain of any significance.
None of this means they wouldn’t be a good candidate for a Herald reporter. The trick lies in describing this community in a realistic way without scaring them off. It’s one thing to portray Leadville in a tourist publication in order to attract visitors. It’s another to lure someone here who won’t flinch when the third May snowstorm arrives.
“Where in Colorado are you?” one applicant asked.
“Up high,” is the response. “High as you can get.”
Hard to explain to someone who has lived their whole life at sea level what it means to live at 10,200 feet.
“You will get used to it,” we usually say because we’re generally talking to someone young, and thus someone who will be able to acclimate.
So how does one actually describe this community? Well, at one time it was the richest community in the country, thanks to mining. It also was known throughout the nation as the wickedest community in the country, again thanks to mining. But those days have passed. We clearly aren’t the richest and haven’t held the title for wickedness since the days when the soldiers training at Camp Hale weren’t allowed to come into town.
If people are familiar with better-known mountain towns such as Aspen, Vail or Breckenridge, it becomes easier to describe Leadville.
“Ever been to Breckenridge?” we ask. “Well, that’s not us. In fact most of us have a goal of never, ever becoming anything like Breckenridge.”
If that stops the job applicant in their tracks, so much the better. The last thing we want is for someone to come here looking for Breckenridge (or Vail or Aspen) and then decide its their goal to change Leadville into one of those communities. There’s no future here in that.
Instead we talk about the gorgeous scenery, the open space, the impressive mountains. We talk about the year-round opportunities for enjoying the outdoors. We talk of our storied history and the efforts to protect and preserve our heritage.
We describe the people, our Leadvillians. We tell them that we are a community that is not pretentious, although people may have money, or be well educated ... or not. For the most part, people don’t flaunt what they have or what they might have been in another life. It makes it easy to say hello to everyone when walking down the street.
These conversations serve to make some people enthusiastic about Leadville. Others, not so much.
But they help us remember what we have and our own good sense in coming here. That’s worth something.
Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.