Last week, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Leadville Police Department released a statement responding to the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police. Their statement (viewable on the City’s website at: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/leadville) appropriately condemned this atrocity. It also condemned violence and discrimination of all stripes — against children, women, the elderly, etc. While these are indeed some of many condemnable forms of oppression in our society, the LCSO-LPD statement misses the point of the moment: the brutal impacts of systemic racism in law enforcement —across our country and in our community too.
Fortunately, the joint LCSO-LPD statement provides us an opportunity to hold local law enforcement accountable and engage in productive conversation. Of particular use is the agencies’ promise to “embrace the concerns of our community.” I invite all members of our community to take the LCSO and LPD up on this offer. I will start with a few immediate concerns and requests:
First — The LCSO-LPD statement asserts that the media has made race the focus of George Floyd’s case because it “sells.” It says that Floyd was also a father, son and brother. While these other attributes are true and important, it seems Floyd died because of only one dimension of his identity: his Blackness. The media is focusing on Floyd’s race because it is the key variable in this atrocity. This case is yet another example of systemic racism in law enforcement. In the United States, Black people are most likely to be targeted, most likely to be victims of excessive force, and most likely to die at the hands of law enforcement officers (not to mention being most likely to face inequitable consequences in the criminal-justice system). LCSO-LPD: Please support Colorado Senate Bill 217: “Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity.” It would implement statewide measures to reduce systemic racism in policing. SB-217 can be viewed at: https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb20-217. Also see Campaign Zero’s #8CANTWAIT for specific solutions to reduce deaths at the hands of law enforcement: https://8cantwait.org/.
Second — Thank you for working with the state to implement “Unbiased Policing Policies.” Please make these policies easily viewable on your websites. I could not find them through a quick perusal of the LCSO and LPD sites. If I missed them, please point me in the right direction.
Third — I am heartened that you do not tolerate bias. Unfortunately, bias exists in all of us. However, we can learn about our biases, participate in trainings, read, and develop policies and systems to counterbalance those biases. This is especially critical for law enforcement, where bias can have lethal force. LCSO and LPD: Please share with us the efforts you’re making to reduce the impacts of bias on your work in our community. For information on implicit bias in law enforcement, see: https://stanfordmag.org/contents/a-hard-look-at-how-we-see-race.
LCSO & LPD: Let your statement be a starting place for an earnest conversation and actions to reform law enforcement in our community.
Becca Katz
Leadville
