On behalf of the Leadville/Lake County Dog Park Committee, Planned Pethood Leadville and Friends of Lake County Public Library, we wish to extend many thanks to the individuals and organizations who came together to make Leadville’s first Bark in the Park celebration a reality!
Bark in the Park took place on Oct. 5 at the Lake County Dog Park in Leadville, which just celebrated the fourth anniversary of its grand opening. This year, Bark in the Park included the Karen Lundell Memorial Dog Walk to benefit the Friends of Lake County Public Library. Traditionally held on the Mineral Belt Trail, this required mapping a new route for the walk, which was well done by Steve Whittington.
Anita and Raymond Harvey and Erin Palin of the Lake County Dog Park Committee provided extra effort to make sure that the dog park looked its best for Bark in the Park, and Vail Honeywagon donated use of a portable toilet for the comfort of our human participants. City and county officials, notably Commissioner Sarah Mudge, Amber Magee, Paul Clarkson, and Sarah Dallas, patiently guided us through the special-event application process for this unique event. Tables and chairs were lent by the Elks Lodge thanks to Belinda Anderson.
Many thanks also to Devin Toll of Copper Mountain and his avalanche dog, Grua, who participated in the Karen Lundell Memorial Dog Walk, performed an enlightening demonstration of how avalanche dogs locate victims and led a discussion of how avalanche dogs are trained and do their work.
We were also pleased to welcome Mayor Greg Labbe, as well as Police Chief Saige Bertolas, Senior Officer Eric Thorne and the three Leadville Police Department Chihuahuas who represented local law enforcement at Bark in the Park.
We also give thanks to the many volunteers who support the Leadville/Lake County Dog Park Committee, Planned Pethood Leadville and Friends of Lake County Public Library, and especially the numerous individuals and organizations who contributed food, drinks, dog treats, and items for the silent auction.
We are also grateful to all who bid on the silent auction items in support of Planned Pethood Leadville, which raised over $850 to fund medical treatments for Lake County’s four-legged residents.
Finally, many thanks to all the canines and their humans who attended and contributed to making the first Bark in the Park such a great day. We look forward to seeing everyone again next year!
Steve Whittington, Leadville/Lake County Dog Park
Chris Floyd, Planned Pethood Leadville
Christine Whittington, Friends of Lake County Public Library
