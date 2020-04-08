The Leadville Main Street Program is excited and looking forward to summer projects. I hope by now you’ve been able to enjoy the newly installed “We Love Leadville” sign at Tritz Park. The monument was installed this past fall and was the first phase of the park revitalization.
In the coming weeks and months, once the COVID-19 public health orders allow for group events, we will organize volunteer efforts to finalize landscaping, repave the newly aligned Mineral Belt Trail, and install solar lighting to light-up the monument. This project has been a city, Lake County Community Fund and county effort, and we are proud of the collaboration, funding from our partners, and community support.
The solar lighting project is made possible, in part, by funding from the Leadville Race Series and Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation. The foundation is contributing $2,500 to the project as a match to the city’s $5,000 allocation from the 2020 Colorado Trust Fund, which comes from the state’s allocation of lottery funding.
This summer, we will also complete the wayfinding signage program in conjunction with the CDOT repaving and ADA sidewalk project. In the coming weeks, we will be arranging meetings with the contractor for the project and helping to mitigate impacts to our downtown businesses. This, too, has been a project that has spanned several years, and the completion of the wayfinding project will add sophistication to the downtown experience.
Planter boxes will be available again for the annual sponsorship in the coming month. Please be on the lookout for details on how you can help add beauty, color, and gorgeous flowers to Harrison Avenue in the coming weeks. The planter boxes usually grace the avenue around Father’s Day and just after community clean-up. COVID-19 dependent, we will also begin to plan the annual community clean-up event. Please stay tuned as we learn more in regards to planning a safe and fun family event.
Finally, we are pleased to introduce our new Main Street Manager, Chad Most. Chad has lived in Leadville for over 15 years and has been working for the Town of Frisco. Chad brings a wealth of municipal service and experience to the program. We are ecstatic to have him join as a new member to help further the shop small Leadville initiatives, branding, and marketing our beloved downtown, preservation of our historic buildings, and overall management of this vital program.
Remember, there is much you can do to help support our businesses during this critical time. Small retailers, food and beverage establishments, service providers, and those that make a living serving our community need you more than ever. Follow our movement on Facebook @LeadvilleMainStreet participate in the daily online activities, and take the time to stay Lake County Strong.
#LovinonLeadville, #SupportSmallSafely, #WeLoveLeadville #LakeCountyStrong
Sarah Dallas
Leadville Main Street
