Leadville Main Street would like to extend sincere gratitude to all who participated in Community Cleanup Day on June 13. It was a successful event, that resulted in over 70 volunteers removing over 1.25 tons of trash from our streets and common spaces.
Thank you to the community nonprofits like Cloud City Conservation Center and Lake County Community Fund, and public agencies like Lake County Road and Bridge; all of your individual and organizational efforts are what made Community Cleanup happen.
And of course, a huge thank you to Leadville for showing up, and taking care of this place we all love!
Erin Duggin
Leadville Main Street
