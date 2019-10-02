The Lake County School District is seeking support from our community to build a new pre-kindergarten through second-grade school building to replace the current West Park Elementary school. This issue reminds me of my previous time serving on the school board when we were faced with a very similar set of facility problems with the high school. Our community rose to the occasion to support the construction of a new high school that will serve our students and community for decades to come. Well, we have the same or at least a similar set of facility problems now, only this particular facility serves our youngest students just beginning their educational careers.
On the heels of passing the bond a few years ago to build the new high school, the decision to now support another new school building may be a difficult one for some. I understand and appreciate the financial magnitude of the bond issue our community is being asked to support. Having said that, I also understand the power of leveraging the state’s BEST grant funds with ours. Our schools have already been approved for a BEST grant provided that the taxpayers in Lake County approve a corresponding mill levy increase. If this happens, the State picks up 60% or $20.8 million of the cost of the project, and local taxpayers provide 40% or $13.9 million. If we as taxpayers don’t approve this mill levy increase, the BEST funds will go to another school district, and the chance to leverage our funds will have been wasted. $20.8 million in leveraged free funds should not to be taken lightly.
Our children deserve a safe and modern building in which to learn and grow from the beginning of their educational careers. Please join me in supporting 4A! Thank you for this consideration.
Keith Moffett
Leadville
