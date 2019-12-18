I am running as a Democratic candidate for Lake County commissioner in the 2020 elections (District 3). I believe that Lake County and Leadville need forward-looking and engaged leadership so that together we can build a thriving community and restore trust in local government.
I currently serve on the boards of the Lake County School District and Lake County Build a Generation (LCBAG) and was a founding board member of the Cloud City Conservation Center. From these local positions I have gained first-hand experience with both the unique challenges facing Lake County and the ways we have worked together to succeed. The school board position in particular provides local oversight experience of a $12 million annual operating budget, and strategic and long-term capital planning. I also bring 25 years of professional experience in public policy analysis and advocacy, including extensive management and budget oversight experience.
We need to find a common-sense approach that balances the opportunities and challenges of increasing development in Lake County. On the one hand, we want to keep the small community feel, affordability, and open space of this amazing high mountain county. Unchecked growth has permanently changed other mountain towns and made family and workforce housing unaffordable. We want to minimize these negative aspects of growth.
On the other hand, growth is an opportunity to catch up on decades of deferred maintenance and capital investments and help backfill the tax base we will lose when Climax mine shuts down. Well-planned and directed growth can avoid the hard economic “bust” cycles of the past and create more quality jobs in-county.
My approach as county commissioner would be to work with other elected officials and the community to chart a path that directs growth where it is consistent with our community values and priorities. In particular, I will focus on issues such as ensuring affordable housing, updating the strategic plan and developing a realistic long-term plan for the County’s capital investment needs.
Unfortunately, Lake County residents have had too many reasons in the past to be disappointed by some of the decisions and actions of county and city officials. My local and professional experience has given me a deep appreciation for the value of transparency, genuine citizen engagement and advance notice of key decisions. I hope to earn your trust in how local government works. I pledge to treat legal compliance, in terms of public notice and how decisions are made, as the minimum starting point for Lake County.
I look forward to earning your support over the coming months. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at fiedlerlakecountycommissioner@gmail.com to discuss your questions and priority issues.
Jeff Fiedler
Leadville
