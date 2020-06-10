Leadville Police Department’s and Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s June 3 statement on George Floyd’s death is inadequate.
In the letter, our chief and sheriff say they “do not want the death of George Floyd to simply become the focus of racial tension between African Americans and law enforcement.” This fails to acknowledge, let alone reckon with, the fact that systematic racism in policing is what allowed his death to occur.
LPD and LCSO suggest that the media has focused on George Floyd’s race because “that is what sells.” They ignore the fact that Black Americans are nearly three times more likely than whites to be killed by police. Latinx Americans are one-and-a-half times more likely than whites to be killed by police. This is racist policing — not just “what sells.”
Now, we ask: what specifically will our chief, sheriff, and their departments do to prevent racist policing and police violence in our community?
The solution, our chief and sheriff state, is that “biased policing is not permitted” under agency policy. Of course this should be the case. But LPD and LCSO have not yet taken the easiest step: stating that racially biased policing exists and is the cause of death for thousands of Black and Latinx Americans. Acknowledging that systemic racism exists within LPD and LCSO is not giving up. It is the first step towards better, more equitable policing.
This is not a time for vague statements, like the one LPD and LCSO made, that “all lives matter.” It is a time for focused action by our police department and sheriff’s office to publicly acknowledge the existence of racism in policing and to improve the law enforcement systems in our community.
We applaud our chief and sheriff’s commitment to change in our community and appreciate their recognition of the need for societal changes. We especially applaud their acknowledgement that both agencies must increase transparency and training to address bias and use of force. We now ask them to provide a specific plan for doing so. Here are some suggestions:
1. Implement mandatory and regularly recurring racial bias trainings conducted by independent professionals.
2. Implement mandatory and regularly recurring nonviolent mediation and conflict management trainings.
3. Create a revised, detailed use-of-force policy, including publicly available documentation for every use of force.
4. Redirect community issues to social services — rather than law enforcement — as often as possible.
We call on our chief and sheriff to implement these changes and the Board of County Commissioners and Leadville City Council to facilitate them. Actions our elected officials could take include allocating funding to additional social services and community programs. The structural change we need means not only changing policing, but also prioritizing things that keep our community safe.
Clara Maeder
Alex Hamilton
Leadville
