Every day, I drop my daughter off at The Center in Margaret J. Pitts elementary school. After a while, you stop seeing the cracks in the mortar between the bricks, the lack of sprinkler systems, and the water stains on the ceiling because you focus on the lessons being taught within the walls. You learn to bring a variety of layers because the old heating systems will either be working overtime and the rooms will be in the eighties, or chilly enough to require multiple layers. And these are the visible things; you can’t see the plants growing into old sewer lines, the old boilers, antiquated wiring systems, or asbestos throughout the schools.
I don’t want future children to have to learn to focus around these things – I want the strengths of the early childhood programs to be supported by buildings as strong as the people teaching them
You may or may not know that Lake County School District is searching for a superintendent, but we are. Dr. Wendy Wyman is stepping down next summer after many successful years in this role. Thanks to Wendy’s leadership, test scores have improved. But the work of improvement is not done, and we need to attract another innovative leader to continue our progress. A community that invests in its schools is likely to be more attractive than one that doesn’t.
Earlier writers have mentioned our $20.8 million dollar BEST grant from the state which will pay 60% of the cost of the project. They haven’t mentioned the rising cost of construction throughout the mountains, with estimates ranging between 15 and 25% a year. The sooner we build, the less this project will cost. The sooner we commit, the fewer compromises we will need to make between the money we can raise and the required costs of a project of this size. If we vote yes now, the state will pay 60% and we can lock in lower costs sooner.
Please make a vote for our children, our community, and for fiscal responsibility.
Elle Solomon
Lake County
