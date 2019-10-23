Transparency means the condition of being transparent, and transparent means allowing light to pass through so that the objects behind can be clearly seen.
We most often hear the word “transparency” when politicians are running for office. We assume they know what it means. So obviously we’re disappointed when they back away from communicating with the media and communicating with the public.
Often this is accomplished with the help of a public information officer. There are two ways a public information officer can operate. The first, obviously, is to provide necessary information to the members of the public. This can be done in several ways, including through a news release sent to news outlets that, in turn, make the information public on their websites, Facebook pages, pages of their print publication, or on their radio or television stations.
But most members of the media are all too well aware that public information officers also can be used to keep news from the media and the public, and provide a scenario whereby elected officials can hide from the very people who elected them.
When we ask for a comment from an elected official, we want just that. The comment can even be “No comment,” but we hope for something directly from those individuals who are really speaking through us to the public. It’s disappointing when instead they get a public information officer to write some sort of statement that might or might not address the issue at hand. It certainly doesn’t allow for a free exchange of information.
If elected officials aren’t comfortable speaking with the media or members of the public, appropriate training is available. Or maybe they’ve picked the wrong job.
Another troubling aspect of transparency, or the lack thereof, is when government agencies tell their employees that they can’t speak to the media, threatening them with some form of punishment if they do. Instead they are told to rely on the top official in the agency or use a public information officer.
Locally we haven’t run across any written policies prohibiting employees from speaking to the media, but perhaps we haven’t looked hard enough. We sense enough hesitation that it seems employees feel they better keep their mouths shut. We certainly hear from enough of them who have plenty to say, but don’t want to speak on the record.
We recently read a report on Poynter.org by Frank D. LoMonte, director of the Brechner Center for Freedom of Information, citing some research that said that blanket restrictions on speaking to the media are legally unenforceable and can be challenged as a First Amendment violation.
We thought that fact is important to convey to the government employees in Leadville/Lake County and beyond.
Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.