I have heard many reasons why we Leadvillians are voting for 4A. Some of us are saying we want improved security and fire safety, some of us are concerned about the presence of asbestos and sewage backing up into our school, while some of us believe our nearly 60-year-old building has outlived its useful life. I am voting for 4A for all of those reasons and because it is the financially wise thing to do. You and I can either pay $13.9 million today and combine it with an over-$20 million BEST grant to replace our existing, inadequate facility, or ask future generations to pay an estimated $26 million to bring our existing facility into the 21st century at some future date. I feel foregoing this grant and failing to pass 4A abandons our fiscal and social responsibility to our children and future members our community.
Please join me and pass 4A.
Amy King
Lake County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.