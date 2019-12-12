Frozen to the cabin floor. What’s that all about? I’ll tell you later. First I want to relate a story that happened to me. When I was eight years old, in the winter of 1944, I was delivering milk with my father in Jacktown on a very cold and snowy day. I trudged through very deep snow to one of those old cabins quite a distance from the street and proceeded to put the milk inside the door, as requested, so it wouldn’t freeze. I looked across the room and saw the old man who lived there sitting in a chair but slouched over the kitchen table. Part of the roof had caved in and there was a lot of snow on the floor. When I spoke he didn’t move. I called my father and he came over. When we checked on the man we found that he was frozen to death. We called Andy Cassidy, the local mortician, and he came and took the man up to the mortuary to thaw him out for final disposition.
By the way, that cabin is one of three still standing.
Now back to my opening statement. On the evening of Nov. 14, 2019, I went to the Pueblo Union Depot for a dinner program sponsored by the Pueblo Historical Society. After dinner they introduced society guests and other visitors, like myself. There were more than 100 people in attendance and when they handed me the microphone I asked if anyone else was from Leadville and found out that I was the only one.
Why is that important? Because the program presenter was Tracy Beach. She wrote the book: “Frozen To the Cabin Floor: The Biography of Baby Doe Tabor 1854-1935.” Tracy had an original dress and bonnet that belonged to Baby Doe on display and she had copies of this book along with several others that she had written.
For this book she spent countless hours in Leadville and in Denver documenting this effort. She began by telling us to forget everything you thought you knew about Mrs. Elizabeth Bonduel Tabor and stated that Baby Doe preferred to be called Elizabeth. As she talked I kept thinking of all the stories I heard about the Tabors while growing up in Leadville from the people who actually knew them.
After Tracy finished, she asked for questions. I was the last one to respond, not with a question, but with a comment about her outstanding presentation and her fabulous book. I went on to tell everyone that I had been to the Matchless Mine, the Tabor Grand, the Tabor Opera House, the Tabor residence and had known some of the people she had referenced in her presentation, such as Rene Coquoz, Sue Bonney and Helen Skala. I also told them that Leadville was a great place to live because of the climate, altitude and the very congenial people.
Afterwards, Tracy Beach autographed my book and I shall always treasure it.
Emmett O’Leary
Pueblo West
