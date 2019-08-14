Leadville Mainstreet would like to extend a sincere thank you to our community for showing up and helping with the Zaitz Park mosaic project that took place in June. Because of so much community participation, the entire project was completed in less time than expected, and we are so grateful to all of you for that. Another big thank you goes out to Amanda Good and Erin Farrow for leading such an organized, thoughtful activity. Your efforts are very much appreciated.
We love how it came out, and hope that all of you do as well. If you haven’t been by Zaitz Park lately, please go by and see what’s new! There are more exciting things to come.
We love you Leadville, and you are looking good!
Erin Duggan
for Leadville Mainstreet
