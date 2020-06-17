Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA) exists to support the health and well-being of the whole Leadville-Lake County community and its many diverse residents. Racism and discrimination go against every part of our mission. Lake County Public Health Agency affirms that the lives and well-being of Black, Indigenous Persons, and People of Color matter.
Dr. Camara Phyllis Jones, past president of the American Public Health Association, summarizes, “Health Equity is assurance of the conditions for optimal health for all people. Achieving health equity requires valuing all individuals and populations equally, recognizing and rectifying historical injustices and providing resources, according to need.”
LCPHA recognizes that racism and health equity cannot coexist. As an organization that believes very deeply in health equity and strives to address disparities in Lake County and beyond, LCPHA denounces racism and its injustices in all their forms.
LCPHA recognizes the negative impacts of racism against Blacks, Indigenous Persons, and People of Color have not created current conditions that support optimal health for communities of color across America. We also recognize it is not just our past history but also our current social structures that perpetuate racism and the systemic disparities it creates. Racism has always been a public health threat, which is being highlighted now in the COVID-19 pandemic where Blacks, People of Color and Indigenous populations experience higher infection and death rates and worse health outcomes.
In order to achieve greater health equity, our continued stance against racism and injustice must remain at the forefront of our organization and our work. LCPHA pledges to continue to partner with the Leadville- Lake County community to elevate the health and well-being of groups disproportionately impacted by racism and health inequities and be a leader in the conversations needed to affect lasting positive change for our beloved, diverse community.
Colleen Nielsen
Lake County Public Health Agency
