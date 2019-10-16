I would like to join the Herald Democrat and many other members of our community in asking for your “yes” vote on ballot issue 4A. Until this summer, I served the Lake County School District for nine years, the last five as the district’s finance officer. Not surprisingly for a former finance officer, my primary argument for passing 4A is fiscal. It doesn’t take a business degree to understand that 60% off the sticker price is a darn good deal. This is what the BEST grant offers us for a new elementary school.
Of course, a deal on something you don’t need isn’t really a deal. But we do need this – or more importantly, our kids do – desperately. Raw sewage back-ups, hazardous materials, and a roof that needs to be cleared of heavy snow loads are all real, serious health and safety issues at West Park. Pitts suffers from many of the same problems.
When the Vail Daily interviewed me last winter during “snowmageddon,” they asked why I was answering the call from the West Park roof. It seemed strange to them that shoveling snow would be the best use of my time, or that of the other school-district employees who had volunteered for the task. It was indeed the best use of my time – but it was certainly not the most efficient, as it took me away from other key work we were doing to support student learning.
Passing 4A will do many things. It will give our kids a modern, safe, joyful learning space. It will show our teachers that we value them and their profession. And it will let our district and school leaders focus on creating the best possible educational experience for our preschool through second-grade learners, rather than on the facilities in which those experiences occur. In schools, band-aids should be used when kids take a minor fall on the playground – not for key infrastructure. This is an opportunity that may not come again to focus the district’s effort where it matters: on our kids, not on our aged school buildings. Please join me in supporting 4A!
Kate Bartlett
Lake County
