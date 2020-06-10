I am writing in response to the statements released by our city and county elected officials and law enforcement. I appreciate and am encouraged by the statement released by the BOCC and the mayor. I appreciate the expression of humility before the problem, the acknowledgment that they can leverage their positions and the commitment to address and remediate unequal treatment, and the barriers to full participation and empowerment of all in our community. I look forward to an open process.
By contrast I am alarmed by the joint statement of Chief Saige Bertolas and Sheriff Amy Reyes. Although they express condemnation for the murder of Mr. Floyd by a police officer, they deny that his death was rooted in racism. If Chief Bertolas and Sheriff Reyes do not see the racism implicit in the murder of Mr. Floyd, how can we have confidence that they will see interpersonal and institutional racism in the departments they lead? If they are unwilling to acknowledge the disproportionate police violence on Black people, and the everyday police harassment of Black people, where do we start?
We can start by saying Black Lives Matter. In my opinion, it is not acceptable for our law enforcement to rely on bias training and seek to assure our community they are doing everything they can. Implicit bias training for law enforcement has not been validated to show changes in policing behaviors. I believe that the opinions expressed by Bertolas and Reyes would indicate the training thus far completed by them has been ineffective. There are immediate actions we can take to address police violence; we can support State Senate Bill 217 and we can work for the revocation of qualified immunity.
Racism is woven into the fabric of our society, and we have all been conditioned by it. The death of Mr. Floyd is brutally honest about the lived experience of Black people in America. White people can use our privilege to change society, to extend the privileges we enjoy to all and to refuse to abuse our dominant positions in society. Leadville may be removed from the physical violence, but we are not immune to the effects of violence on our hearts and minds. We are interdependent with the health of all our community, near and far.
Jackie Duba
Leadville
