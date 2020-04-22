I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Doctor Petry, the emergency room doctor and his staff, paramedics and Flight for Life. Their very quick response to my illness helped save my life on Feb. 21. Thank you kindly.
Joyce Simpson
Leadville
