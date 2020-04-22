The immune system is the body’s natural defense against illness. This intricate system of cells, tissues, and organs work together to defend against invaders like bacteria, parasites, a fungus or virus, all of which can make us sick.
The healthcare team at St. Vincent reminds you that the best protection against invaders, or antigens, is having a top-notch immune system. This advice applies to combating any and all illness, including COVID-19.
The immune system protects us in three ways:
— It creates a barrier that works to stop antigens from ever entering the body.
— If an antigen slips in, it produces white blood cells, chemicals and proteins that attempt to attack and destroy it. In the best case the immune system gets rid of the antigen before it can reproduce.
— Failing that, the immune system revs up even more to fight the antigens as they multiply.
The immune system can recognize countless antigens and produce what it needs to eradicate nearly all of them. When it’s working properly, this elaborate defense system can keep health problems ranging from cancer to the corona virus at bay.
To boost and maintain your best immune system, follow age-old advice on nutrition and exercise, along with a few tactics from more recent scientific findings, like these:
— Eat fresh, colorful fruits and vegetables every day. Eliminate processed foods and sugar. Incorporate fish, nuts, vegetables and seeds that are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids.
— Fermented foods like sauerkraut, pickles and yogurt are good sources of what are called good bacteria, for gut health. Your healthcare provider may also recommend a probiotic supplement.
— Aim for 150 minutes of vigorous activity each week; a daily walk counts.
— Stay up to date on shots and your annual flu vaccine.
— Imbibe alcohol responsibly.
— If you smoke (anything), or vape, quit! Seek assistance to help with this change.
— Manage stress with relaxation and meditation techniques and get enough sleep.
Consider a consultation with your healthcare provider for more immune-boosting strategies and ideas.
