I opened my home as a short-term rental because I like to make money. It was easy, and I made good money. Every year I pay about $100 for my license, yet having more places gets a discount for renting out multiple short-term homes? This is an injustice for the few of us trying to earn an honest living in a tourist town. I agree the price should be about $100, but it should be per licensed location, because those with multiple properties are making thousands a month but those of us with one place make at best a few thousand during August.
I understand that big companies have bought up the houses and buildings to make short term rentals and have become a hotel system paying mere pennies for denying residents a place to live, since the real estate offices in town would rather run a short term rental business than help locals find affordable housing or selling their stock, thus choking the economy, once again getting rich and hurting this town.
Property tax keeps going up, but this only hurts single homeowners. We should tax short-term rentals per physical address and separate apartments in the same building. But in return property taxes need to be shifted to sales tax.
This hurts the local economy because we have to tighten our belts, charge more in rent or even go without, because owning a home is not cheap already. Save the people who loved this town so much they bought a home to live here. Please join me in asking for tax reform for Lake County. Those with more should pay their fair share.
Vanessa Langston
Leadville
