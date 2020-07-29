Sunday marked 100 days to the 2020 election — the 59th time an election will determine the president of the United States.
As other states scramble to figure out alternatives to in-person voting amidst public health concerns, Coloradans are lucky to be able to utilize a well established vote-by-mail system.
In June, Colorado voters broke the state’s turnout record for a non-presidential primary election. They did so in the middle of a pandemic.
According to the Colorado Secretary of State, over 99.3% of votes in the June primary were cast on mail-in ballots, whether mailed back to polling places or returned via drop boxes. The statewide vote-by-mail system has been in place since 2013.
Colorado also utilizes automatic voter registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles, online voter registration and same-day voter registration — three measures that increase voting accessibility.
As the general election grows closer, signs are beginning to pop up around Leadville in support of candidates for the Lake County Board of County Commissioners. Two seats on the board are up for grabs this November.
Democrat Sarah Mudge and Republican Ezekiah Lujan are running for District 2 county commissioner. Democrat Jeff Fiedler and Libertarian Hanna Waugh are running for District 3 county commissioner.
As the race heats up in the coming months, please keep the Herald’s rules for election coverage in mind. Here’s a refresher:
— Readers may submit one letter in support of a candidate and one letter in opposition of a candidate. If a candidate or a letter writer says something about another candidate that she or he believes to be untrue, the Herald will consider publishing a rebuttal letter. The last chance to submit political letters will be October 19, as the newspaper does not publish letters in support or opposition of candidates the week before an election.
— The newspaper will cover meet-the-candidates events that include multiple political parties. The Herald will also publish a Q&A with the Board of County Commissioners candidates in October.
— The newspaper will not publish photographs of candidates outside their professional capacity, unless the newspaper is covering a political event.
Communication changes
In other news, the Herald plans to discontinue the newspaper’s allnews@leadvilleherald.com email address on August 15. Please send relevant emails to editor@leadvilleherald.com instead.
We know the array of email addresses at the Herald can get confusing, here’s a rundown:
— Press releases, letters to the editor, obituaries, news tips, photo submissions, corrections and general questions should go to editor@leadvilleherald.com.
— News tips should go to reporter@leadvilleherald.com.
— Community calendar items should go to calendar@leadvilleherald.com.
— Display advertising and marketing requests should go to advertise@leadvilleherald.com.
— Classified advertising requests, subscription questions and archive inquiries should go to classifieds@leadvilleherald.com.
Most of the Herald’s staff has returned to the newspaper’s office after a three month work-from-home stint. Though our door remains locked while we reconfigure the office to meet social distancing guidelines, the Herald’s staff is available by appointment. Call 719-486-0641 or email to set up a meeting.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.