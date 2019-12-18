I would like to take a moment to provide some clarification and education around the basic tenets to HB 1177, more commonly known as “The Red Flag Law,” or “Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) Bill.”
HB 1177 is tailored as narrowly as possible to temporarily remove firearms from people who have demonstrated, as determined by a judge, to be a credible threat to themselves or others. HB 1177 is intended only to save lives; it is designed to take deadly weapons away from people only while they are in a state of mind in which they may kill themselves or others.
Colorado is one of 17 states (18 including Washington D.C.) to pass a Red Flag Law. Our legislators, like their contemporaries nationwide, relied upon academic evidence which suggests that the average active shooter demonstrates observable and concerning behaviors indicating their state of mind before they attack. Those who harm only themselves also consistently indicate their intent before they act. In passing our Red Flag Law, our legislators hoped family members, household members, and/or law enforcement would have a vehicle through which to act if they observed behaviors suggesting harm was imminent.
Since Colorado was the 15th state to pass a Red Flag Law, our legislators had the benefit of tracking the constitutional challenges to analogous laws in other states. There has yet to be a successful constitutional challenge; all the Red Flag Laws still stand. Nevertheless, Colorado legislators looked at the litigation in other states and thoughtfully integrated due process protections in HB 1177. Most notably, they included a provision to provide respondents with an attorney to defend them at the 14-day hearing. This attorney will be paid by the State, at no cost to the respondent.
We at Advocates of Lake County hear repeatedly that survivors do not want to report domestic violence because they do not believe anything will happen. It our hope that when Extreme Risk Protection Orders are rolled out in January, many more survivors in Lake County will benefit from this powerful tool and find protections they did not have before. We encourage survivors to reach out to us for more information via our hotline, (719) 293-5786. For more information about the law itself, including citations, please visit our webpage: www.advocatesoflakecounty.org.
Jenny Abbott
Executive Director
Advocates of Lake County
