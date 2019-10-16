The school bond issue is not the only matter on which you will cast a vote Nov. 5.
We have already endorsed the bond issue and would also like to endorse the addition of the Salida School District to the Colorado Mountain College District.
Although this means an increased tax for people in the Salida School District, it won’t cost Lake County residents anything more. We already are paying the CMC tax.
Salida would be part of the Leadville CMC campus, and we can’t see any downsides to having the added tax base. So we plan to vote yes.
We aren’t making recommendations on the CMC trustee election, but want voters to know that they will vote on all board positions that are open, not just for the trustee to serve this area. There are two districts, 2 and 6, that have contests. In District 2, Mary Nelle Axelson and Marianne Virgili are running. In District 6, ours, Bob Hartzell and Christine Whittington are running.
Elsewhere on the ballot, Proposition CC, if passed, will allow the state to keep all the money it collects with no revenue limit. If it does not pass, the state will continue to refund to the taxpayers any money it collects over the revenue limit.
Through “debrucing”, voters locally have already approved this sort of measure for city and county government. In both cases, the money kept by the entities is used locally. The question is whether the money that would be saved by the state would come back to benefit citizens here or be used elsewhere. This is the part that makes us skeptical.
In any case, according to the ballot language, the money retained would go toward schools, higher education, and roads, bridges and transit.
Proposition DD, if passed, would legalize sports betting and tax its proceeds. The money raised would mostly go toward water projects.
A lot of people like to tax other people’s bad habits. We’re not saying that sports betting is necessarily a bad habit, but that depends on the individual. It’s interesting that some of the proceeds would also go toward gambling-addiction services.
Note that casinos would pay the tax and not the winning bettors. Also this does not apply to the more “informal” types of sports wagering that goes on locally.
We likely will support this one. We do care about water projects.
Three candidates are running for the Lake County School Board. Since there are three vacancies, they are sure to get elected.
Our election coverage next week will include questions and answers from the two CMC candidates vying for the local trustee position. We are running any letters we get relating to that or the other contested CMC position.
A far as the other measures are concerned, we will run endorsement letters from locals. Next week is the last week for letters before the election. We appreciate hearing from you all. Free speech always matters.
Marcia Martinek
Herald Editor
