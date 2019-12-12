Marcia Martinek began her tenure at Leadville’s Herald Democrat as editor more than 15 years ago.
Like most local residents I enjoyed the paper before Marcia arrived. We’ve always, it seemed, enjoyed efforts by talented writers and editors. But, wow, what changes have been wrought! Each year Marcia and her staff won numerous awards for articles and for advertising. She guided her staff and the paper into a stronger and more respected position in the community. She strictly limited word count in letters.
So, to get out the door, she will become editor emeritus. She’ll remain in Leadville and will continue to offer beneficial services to the Herald Democrat and therefore to us readers. She’ll spend more time with her four-legged friends, and we’ll get to see her out and about. She won’t attend as many meetings, probably. She’ll become more one of us.
Buy the woman a drink, she has earned it.
Bud Elliott
Leadville
