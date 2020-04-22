Leadville is my hometown and always will be. I’m out here in Kentucky now where it is green and beautiful, but my heart is still in Leadville. I grew up there and raised my family there. I even miss the snow.
I have enjoyed reading the letters from Emmett O’Leary. Enclosed is a picture of Emmett, his twin brothers, Albert and Alfred, and me. I believe it was a tea party in my backyard, his mother may have made them come. I don’t believe he would mind at all if you printed it.
We were neighbors at one time, and I remember all the things he writes about. I attended Ninth Street School and the high school which is now the National Mining Museum and Hall of Fame.
I remember Mugs, Bart and Fritz. Those guys are worth remembering, unique in so many ways. Also, all of Emmett’s family, they were unique too. I guess I could write about my family too. I’ll think about that.
I’m 86 years old now and the memories I have of my dear ‘ole Leadville are many. Emmett writes about many of my same memories, so I won’t repeat them. I look forward to more letters from Emmett.
By the way, my subscription to the Herald is my connection to what is going on in my hometown.
Jacquie Goetsch
Danville, Kentucky
