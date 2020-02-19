The Herald Democrat covered the 13th annual Leadville Loppet this weekend. The event, a fundraiser for the Mineral Belt Trail Committee, got us thinking about our appreciation of the 12-mile recreation path.
The Mineral Belt Trail will turn 20-years-old this summer. That’s two decades of use by bikers, runners, skiers, skateboarders, walkers, snowshoers, roller bladers, scooter riders, locals, tourists, stroller-powered babies, dogs, cats (?), and even the occasional bear.
When the Lake County Liaison Committee started brainstorming ways to revitalize Leadville in the early 1990s, several ideas came up. A high-altitude training center? A bobsled run down the East Side? An aquarium? A bike trail?
The bike trail was unique in that it would serve locals, as well as tourists, in all seasons. Nordic skis and snowshoes in the winter; road bikes and running shoes in the summer.
Community members voted for their favorite idea in “wishing well” boxes around town. And the bike trail was the winning ticket.
By 1995, the Mineral Belt was under construction. The trail capped stretches of the mining district’s contaminated soil with asphalt, crossing through dozens of private land holdings, gulches and a state highway.
The entirety of the Mineral Belt opened in 2000. Twenty years later, the path is now home to several races including the Loppet and Mineral Belt Mayhem, family outings and workout routines.
The Mineral Belt is not only a recreation path, it is a living museum.
Trail users watch as snowmelt drips off tailing piles and wildlife scurries across the path. They examine how headframes tilt with the test of time, how Leadville looks from the vantage point of a bird. They read interpretive signage on the rise and fall of Baby Doe Tabor, the Guggenheims and Father John Dyer.
But perhaps most importantly, the trail is a reminder of what happens when a divided community finds common ground. And paves it, together.
So many stakeholders played a part in the trail’s development: community members, land owners, local and state elected officials, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and ASARCO, to name a few. The Mineral Belt helped teach these players how to work together in the divisive Superfund era, an accomplishment we should not forget in times of strife.
The Mineral Belt brings people to Leadville. It also helps convince locals to stay. We look forward to 20 more years of use.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
