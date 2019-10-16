For the past 20 years, I have been involved with CMC as a student, president of the CMC foundation and currently chair of the CMC Board of Overseers. In the upcoming CMC Board of Trustees election, I encourage you to vote for Marianne Virgili and Bob Hartzell.Both Marianne and Bob are proven community leaders and have been involved with CMC throughout their careers.
Marianne retired as president of the Glenwood Springs Chamber of Commerce. She was instrumental in getting four-year bachelor’s degrees approved by CMC and currently serves on the CMC Foundation Board. Bob is a proven educator who retired after 25 years at CMC. He served as instructor, assistant campus dean, CMC faculty development coordinator and Leadville campus dean.
Thank you for your consideration.
Jon Warnick
Carbondale
