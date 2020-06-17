My name is Braden Angel and I am running for District Attorney for the Fifth Judicial District of Colorado. I am running for the community and the future of our community.
On June 11, over 20 attorneys who practice law or live within the 5th Judicial District demonstrated their collective support and endorsed me for the June 30 primary race for District Attorney of the Fifth Judicial District. The attorneys who provided this unprecedented united endorsement span nearly every sector of law including prosecutors, civil litigators, family law attorneys, immigration attorneys, personal injury attorneys, real estate and transactional attorneys, victims rights attorneys and defense attorneys. These attorneys also represent every county within the Fifth Judicial District.
The letter directly and specifically addresses “Community Members of the Fifth Judicial District” and urges the community to “support Braden Angel for this important elected position.” The letter also references “the importance of having a competent District Attorney that will prioritize collaboration, integrity, and justice.”
It is an honor to receive such a staggering endorsement from my colleagues in the local legal community. Many of these attorneys work with the District Attorney’s Office on a routine basis and are in a unique position to truly speak to the characteristics necessary for a successful District Attorney.
My office will focus on competence, support, and education. The current administration has had an unprecedented level of attorney turnover and I vow to address this immediately. Staff retention is crucial for community safety. Turnover is dangerous for the case, dangerous for the victim and dangerous for the community. Additionally, my office will heavily focus on community collaboration, youth outreach, cultural equity, and enhancing supports for behavioral health and substance abuse services.
I began my career with the Fifth Judicial District as a University of Denver Law School Intern. Following graduation, I served as Deputy District Attorney with the Fifth Judicial District from 2007-2012. I also served as head of the Lake County office in 2010 and have extensive experience prosecuting all levels of crime ranging from minor traffic offenses to the most serious crimes including child sexual assault, attempted murder and murder cases; including successful post-conviction hearings that resulted in a convicted murderer remaining incarcerated.
I have successfully prosecuted jury trials in every county across our district. I have extensive expertise with victim engagement, representation and advocacy. I have also provided comprehensive trainings and presentations on victim-centered prosecution and the importance of understanding psychological trauma for evidence presentation, jury selection and successful prosecution. My office will be supportive, educational and inclusive. If you have any questions about my experience, my initiatives, or my goals for the office, please do not hesitate to contact me, info@angelfordistrictattorney.com. I look forward to working toward the safety of our community.
Braden Angel
Avon
