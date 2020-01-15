I am going to be a candidate for Lake County commissioner in our upcoming election. We are very fortunate in Lake County that many of our county services are being provided without a hitch. However, we do have some problems, some in the very way we do business. We have not done a good job, for instance, in assisting Mother Nature to make ice at our ice rink. This should be a relatively easy matter to address.
However, other matters are more serious. We citizens are not well served by conflicts within county government. Currently, Lake County has engaged mediators to deal with some of these issues. Other issues that are very pressing include the south location for our Fire Department. We have been hoodwinked by somebody and we need to get a solution. Time is wasting and with that, costs will surely rise.
Commissioners are also required to be responsible to make a budget, implement that budget and to stay within the financial bounds established by the budget. I have experience with government and business budgets and would like the opportunity to implement and manage Lake County’s budget decisions and spending. I served on City Council and as mayor during very lean years for our city. Ultimately this does mean that we must do a better job of managing expenses.
Please attend the Lake County Democratic caucus and support my candidacy.
Bud Elliott
Leadville
