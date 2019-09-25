We have been extremely well represented in Lake County by Pat Chlouber for the past eight years while she served on the CMC Board of Trustees. However, Pat is term-limited, and the position is now open for voters to decide whom they want to represent our community going forward. That person is Bob Hartzell! This is an extremely important position to ensure that our CMC Timberline Campus continues to have a strong voice within the Colorado Mountain College organization. Bob is exactly the right person to do this job.
I’ve known Bob now for about 30 years. I have had the privilege to learn directly from him by taking business and leadership classes under his guidance during his tenure as an instructor with CMC. He has extensive knowledge of the entire CMC organization both from an instructor and an administrative perspective because he’s done both successfully.
As I’ve watched from a distance or worked side-by-side with Bob over the years in various community events and organizations, I’ve witnessed his ability to lead and collaborate well with large and small groups. These skills will certainly serve him well as a board trustee working with others in the widespread footprint of the college.
Bottom line: Lake County and our Timberline Campus deserves to be well represented, and Bob Hartzell has the skill set to do this for our community. Please join me in supporting Bob as our newest CMC board trustee.
Keith Moffett
Leadville
