A portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act allocates $350 billion in government-backed loans for small businesses, under the Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP).
As a small business owner or sole proprietor, that means you can borrow money to help meet your payroll, pay your rent or mortgage, and cover your utilities. The first eight weeks of the payroll loan can possibly be turned into a grant so that it can be forgiven. Even if not, you can borrow up to $10 million to be repaid over two years at an annual rate of 1%. You apply directly at authorized SBA lenders.
Please note this new streamlined application process is on a first-come, first-served basis and is rolling out nationwide. You may experience technological difficulties and/or delays.
The question is, should you access this program? Here are a few scenarios when it does and doesn’t make sense to tap into the PPP.
When you should take a loan:
— If you have work that employees can do remotely. You may not be able to sell today, but you can create, design, and code. Focus on jobs that your employees can do remotely. You don’t want to bring people into work unnecessarily!
— If you suspect this will only be a blip and you want to be ready to come back online in a flash. No one knows exactly how this will end, but if you think it will be sooner rather than later, this is a great idea.
— If hiring will be difficult. You can layoff people now and rehire when things open again, but will that be easy to do? Yes, some of your staff will love to come back, but if you handle the termination poorly, or weren’t a totally awesome employer to begin with, you may have difficulty recruiting. Remember, recruiting, onboarding, and training all cost money.
When you should not take a loan:
— If however you think the crisis will be prolonged and you don’t think business will ever recover, it doesn’t make sense. You’ll just be adding to debt you’ll have to pay back, with no company to earn the money.
— If you think taking on more debt will make your company insolvent — even in good times —this might not be ideal. It should be noted that while some aspects of the loans may be forgiven, that’s not guaranteed. Plus, while they come with a reduced 4% maximum interest rate, that’s still more debt. If you were just barely making it (or operating at deficit) before the shutdown, you may not survive the increased debt.
There are a few more things to remember when making your decision:
— If you think the crisis will be prolonged, perhaps a better fit for your needs may be the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) combined with the Economic Injury Grant. Depending on your situation, a prudent action would be to apply to PPP and EIDL while opting into the grant. In this way, you can weigh your options and learn more of the intricacies of how they interact together, you can then make additional informed decisions on how you will choose to use and expend each of the grants and loans. The demand for the PPP is high so expect some online application delays that are typical in massive roll-outs like this.
— Unemployment hurts everyone. When you layoff an employee, they are eligible for unemployment payments (check Colorado’s rules), but those payments can be tiny … as low as $235 per week for some state benefits. The federal government is adding additional money, up to $600 per week for eligible people. That’s still below the average paycheck. In other words, unemployed people can’t buy your products. You can’t sell your products, so you can’t afford to hire anyone, and the cycle gets worse. It’s essential to keep people working as much as possible.
— Now is the time to speak to your accountant or banker or the Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation (LLCEDC). Make sure you focus on what is right for your company and consider all the options. This loan may be just the thing you need, so take the time to review the information. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently published an easy-to-read overview of emergency loans under the CARES Act; it can help get you grounded before you visit your bank and your accountant.
John Trenary
LLCEDC Business Mentor
