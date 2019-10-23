The Tabor Opera House will officially mark its 140th birthday on Nov. 20, 2019. However, on Oct. 24, 2019, we will join several other businesses celebrating 140 years of operation in opening our doors to the community and jointly celebrating the occasion. After your stop at the Herald Democrat, please join us at the Tabor Opera House for refreshments and the first public presentation of the design plans that will set the stage for the next 140 years.
Kris and Tim Hoehn, of Hoehn Architects, P.C. will be on hand to explain the design plans, and we will ask you to write down any questions you may have. We will then create a document with answers to those questions that will be made available to the community. We will also have information on the first phase of rehabilitation, scheduled to begin this coming year.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the people in our community who have given of their time, their ideas, and their treasure during this year. As the saying goes, “It takes a village,” and our village came through to help us produce 18 shows and events this season.
Thank you to our many Community Organization Partners, donors and grant funders, as well as the 2,464 attendees who purchased tickets to performances.
Thank you to the talented local chefs who put in untold hours planning and executing the wonderful “Savor the Tabor” dinner.
Thank you to the community volunteers and board members who devoted over 2,000 hours to ushering, bartending, carpentry, plumbing, cataloging historical artifacts, providing legal services, managing our website, planning youth functions and offering their help in so many ways.
Thank you to Tammy Taber and her flock of docents, whose passion for the opera house was evident in the 2,262 tours they gave, and to our stage crew, who welcomed performers and made sure sound and lighting were top notch for each performance.
We will have more information on the 2020 season tours and performances once we know how the first phase of rehabilitation will affect our operations. Over the winter, we will be fundraising for both operating and rehabilitation dollars, and we will participate in the Colorado Gives campaign on Dec. 10, 2019. When planning your giving this year, please keep us in mind.
Mary Ann Graham-Best, President
Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.