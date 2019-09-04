I will vote “Yes on 4A” to build a new pre-K through second-grade elementary school!
And I do not even have kids! Why would I do this? Because great schools are the cornerstones of strong, resilient and equitable communities. Not to mention that the cost is manageable, and I will see a direct benefit because families, homeowners and businesses invest more in communities with great schools—a fact that benefits everyone, including me.
In addition, voting “Yes on 4A” bonds unlocks millions of dollars of BEST grant funds already awarded to the district. These grant funds will cover 60% of the cost of a new building thus drastically reducing the cost burden on our community.
I trust the district to be responsible fiscal agents of these funds based on their extensive community outreach efforts and prioritization through the Facility Master Plan process that analyzed adequacy of existing facilities and provided a road map for the district and our community. In addition, the district has made a commitment to form a Design Advisory Group to ensure ongoing community involvement in the design of the new facility and provide input on much needed gym capacity for the community.
It takes all of us working together—even me, a person with no kids—to provide funding for safe, clean, modern learning facilities for your kids and our teachers. For these reasons, I will vote “Yes on 4A” to support the kids and teachers in our community. I hope you will too.
Dan Osborn
Leadville
