We would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank our community for their outpouring of support during these challenging times. Over 100 volunteers have stepped in to help us shift our operations from serving almost daily hot meals to offering take out lunches and a full grocery pantry. Volunteers have helped with preparing food, packaging bulk shipments into family size bags, packing and delivering food boxes to people in need, greeting visitors to the pantry, helping keep everyone safe with social distancing, picking up donated food from Safeway, Target and Whole Foods, stocking tables and unloading shipments of food.
This would not have been possible without the generosity, support, and partnership from many local organizations, over 70 individual and business donors and several statewide grants (see our advertisement for a complete list). While we continue to receive donations of rescued food, it is nowhere near enough to meet the current needs. Each week we make significant purchases to keep the pantry well stocked so that our community can continue to cook nutritious meals. Several community partners have helped us transport and store large quantities of purchased food. Our partners have also helped us coordinate volunteers, write grants, share billing, develop systems for home box deliveries, order food, supervise the pantry, transport truckloads of food from Denver, Eagle and locally and share refrigerated storage space for large quantities of food.
It takes a village. Together we have given away over 98,000 pounds of food since the beginning of the stay-at-home order. We have had over 2,000 visits to the pantry and over 1,000 food boxes delivered to people who are unable to come to the church.
St. George’s Community Meals’ vision is building community through sharing food. We are grateful that we have been able to continue our vision during this crisis with all your support. Throughout the summer, we plan to continue operating the pantry as we have been doing. We want the community to know that the pantry is open to everyone to come as often as you need to and take what you need. If you have ways you want to help us build community through sharing food, please reach out.
If you are interested in joining this amazing volunteer effort, please fill out a volunteer form at lcbag.org or call 719-398-0017.
Food sharing friends
St. George Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.