Two county commissioners, a sheriff, a county clerk and four City Council members. A superintendent, a college campus vice president and two principals. The directors of Full Circle, Build a Generation, the Advocates, Cloud City Conservation Center and Get Outdoors Leadville!. Several directors of county departments including public health, human services, finance, human resources, emergency management, recreation and the library. The city’s chief of police, administrative services manager, finance director, clerk and animal shelter manager.
What common theme, you might ask, ties these local leadership positions together?
They are all held by women.
Last week’s editorial delved into women’s path to suffrage in Colorado. At the end of the editorial, I quoted a 1894 Rocky Mountain News headline printed the day after Coloradan women voted for the first time: “The women were everywhere.”
One hundred and twenty-seven years later, the women are still everywhere. Particularly, in Lake County.
When I first moved to Leadville, I was in awe of the number of women who held local leadership positions. In a nation where gender gaps persist in pay, political representation and power, Leadville seemed to be an outlier.
Women’s representation in government in the United States lags behind much of the world. Only 23% of the U.S. House of Representatives and 25% of the U.S. Senate is female.
Yet in Colorado, where women gained the right to vote 27 years before the 19th Amendment, females are fairing better.
Women now make up about 45% of Colorado’s state legislature, second only to Nevada for female representation in government. Colorado was also the first state in the country to elect women to its state legislature. Voters did so in 1894.
In Lake County, women hold four out of nine full-time elected positions and four of Leadville City Council’s six seats.
But female leadership in Lake County goes far beyond elected office.
As listed previously, women head up government departments, law enforcement agencies, schools and nonprofits. There are also hundreds of female business owners, laborers, medical professionals, educators, customer service professionals and emergency responders who contribute to our local economy every day.
When power is split between genders, leaders hear broader perspectives. They are forced to look at a wider range of issues; they learn to communicate in new ways. These dynamics are at play in Lake County every day.
After Amy Reyes was elected sheriff, I remember feeling frustrated when news outlets used “the second female sheriff in Colorado history” as Reyes’ primary descriptor. Amy is not a number, I thought to myself, she is a law enforcement officer, a mental health professional, a mother, a wife and much more.
But sometimes, numbers do matter. And the number of women in leadership positions in Lake County is impressive.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
