After reading Debbie Lopez’s letter to the editor on the cancelling of events because of coronavirus, we think all Leadville Race Series races should be canceled as well. Thank you for a good write-up Debbie.
Elaine Pacheco
Leadville
Virginia Espinoza
Leadville
Gloria Gonzales
Leadville
