I am an unaffiliated voter who will be voting in the Democratic primary for Heidi McCollum for district attorney. Heidi and I grew up together in Eagle County and I’m confident that her values, character, work ethic and leadership will benefit all of us as district attorney for the Fifth Judicial District, which includes Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit Counties.
Heidi is pursuing this role because she’s passionate about the work that the District Attorney’s office does, often behind the scenes, to protect our communities, especially those who need protecting most. She is equally passionate about serving this region, where she has lived her entire life, and providing leadership for the organization as it takes on its critical work. To learn more about Heidi, the work she has been doing and her vision for the role of District Attorney, visit www.HeidiforDA.com, and please join me in voting for Heidi by June 30!
Chris Jarnot
Edwards
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.