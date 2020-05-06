According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 25 % of American wage and salary workers worked from home, at least occasionally, in 2017-2018. This percentage is now much higher due to COVID-19.
As the Herald Democrat’s staff starts to discuss what a return to the office might look like, we wonder: is the surge in Americans working remotely temporary or will the virus change the way our country looks at desk-based jobs forever?
Before the pandemic, businesses utilized varying levels of remote work. To some, like the Herald, working from home just wasn’t considered an option. To others, it was normal.
Whether by free will or government regulation, most office-based businesses across the county are now part of the biggest workforce experiment in recent history.
Depending on who you talk to, working from home over the last two months might have increased productivity and decreased stress. For others, remote work might have created inefficiencies and detracted from coworker collaboration. The pros and cons list is long and often debated.
One benefit to working from home is increased personal freedom. Remote workers are often empowered to set their own schedule, dress how they like, take breaks for fresh air or exercise and travel during “workcations” without taking time off.
Workers redistribute time once spent commuting to other facets of life, caregivers maintain more flexibility and businesses might be able to cut back on facility expenses. And pets? Well, they just love it.
Working from home also presents challenges. Remote work can contribute to social isolation and increase the amount of time workers spend on computers and mobile device. Boundaries between work and personal life can be blurred.
In recent weeks, the Herald has noticed what a polarizing topic working from home actually is. In the newspaper’s conversations with locals, two factors have been closely tied to differing opinions on the validity of remote work — personality and age.
For example, a detail-oriented introvert might thrive in a work from home setting, while a relationship-centered extrovert might struggle to stay motivated.
Generally speaking, younger professionals seem to hold a greater appreciation for remote work. Several locals said generational divides, and associated gaps in understanding of technological efficiencies, have characterized who is and is not comfortable with working from home in recent months.
Throughout the 20th century, conceptions of the “ideal worker” were often tied to the amount of face time an employee showed in an office. The worker who arrived at the office at sunrise, or stayed after dark, was valued. Such conceptions disproportionately hurt caregivers, often women, who were not able to clock excess face time due to family responsibilities.
Though the commonality of remote jobs and workforce flexibility has grown exponentially in recent decades, COVID-19 might just be a turning point in how we work.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
Log In
