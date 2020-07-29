As your chief of police I need to assure our community that the Leadville Police Department works and trains energetically every day to provide the safest environment for all of us to live our lives and raise our families in peace. We strive to be proactive in our daily interaction with our community, but unfortunately most of policing is reactive. That is just the nature of our society.
Because of some departmental introspection during this time of COVID-19 and national unrest, we intend to be more present in our day-to-day interaction with our fellow citizens. It is not easy for a small city department dealing with recruitment, vacations and injury, but we welcome the call. We are proud that our traditional black and white vehicles are highly visible and hopefully let everyone know we are there to protect them.
Though we have always attended yearly bias training, we will pursue the latest training opportunities as well.
We always strive to improve ourselves as individuals and as a department. We intend to be good neighbors in this community, as we diligently work each day to make you safe and assure a quality of life we can all appreciate.
As a 17 year veteran of the Leadville Police Department, and now as the chief, this is my home and where I choose to raise my family. I want and need for this to be a great place for all of us. It is important for me to make clear my dedication to this police department and my community.
Saige Bertolas
Leadville Chief of Police
