Gratitude has taken on a whole new meaning for Lake County School District this year. Sixty-three percent of voters approved a $13.9 million bond measure on November 5 that will allow our school district to receive a $20.8 million Building Excellent Schools Today grant. The grant, combined with our community’s investment, will enable us to replace the West Park Elementary School facility with a new building to house preschool through second grade students.
Work on the new school has already begun. A design advisory group made up of staff and community members is providing input and guidance to our architects at Hord Coplan Macht. The design process will go through May 2020, and site work (grading, excavation, etc.) is expected to begin this spring. The new school will be built on the West Park Elementary School property and could open as soon as the 2021–2022 school year. The district will work with the community to honor the history of West Park and preserve mementos from the building.
Having strong community support for our students and schools is such a privilege. As we have sought your feedback, listened to your concerns, and embraced new ideas together, we have elevated the standard at LCSD for how we serve our students, families and community. We are so proud of the resulting sense of limitless possibility that now defines our community, and others are taking notice.
This month, Lake County learned that it received the coveted $25,000 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health Prize for its work to transform neighborhoods, schools, businesses and more so that better health flourishes for everyone. An amazing profile of our community, available on the RWJF website (https://www.rwjf.org/), highlights current and former LCSD students and tells the story of our community’s efforts over nearly a decade to ensure a better future for our students.
We are incredibly proud of LCSD’s role in these extraordinary efforts to build a healthy community. Education in Lake County is a partnership comprised of a network of people and organizations banded together around our students and our schools. We are so grateful to voters for funding our new school and to everyone who works with us every day to improve our young people’s well-being and future.
Thank you!
Wendy Wyman
LCSD Superintendent
