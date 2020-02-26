“The women were everywhere.”

“Let the women vote! They can’t do any worse than the men have!”
— Colorado suffragists’ 1890s campaign slogan
As the United States celebrates 100 years of the women’s suffrage, Coloradans are commemorating 127 years of women’s right to vote.
Following Wyoming, Colorado was the second state in the U.S. to enfranchise women. It was the first to do so by popular referendum, 27 years before the 19th Amendment was ratified.
The road to women’s suffrage in Colorado was arduous, spanning 17 years, dozens of counties and thousands of speeches and voter pamphlets. It all started at Colorado’s constitutional convention in 1876.
The convention’s delegates thought women’s suffrage would get in the way of Colorado’s quest for statehood. The legislators failed to write female voting rights into the constitution, instead promising lobbyists a referendum on women’s suffrage the following year.
For the next 12 months, suffragist organizers travelled across Colorado to campaign for equal voting rights.
On September 29, 1877, Susan B. Anthony spoke at Leadville’s Nye’s Saloon. Crowds overflowed onto the street hoping to catch a glimpse of the famous suffragist, as well as the yards of calico the saloon’s owner had nailed over the bottle-lined walls.
“Spoke in Wm Nyes Saloon — packed with standing men — made a good speech — but alas ... might as well have water on a ducks back — as to present arguments to such,” Anthony wrote in her records. She contended that Leadville’s miners were the “roughest group” she had ever encountered.
The campaign efforts were not enough and the 1877 referendum was shot down by a two-thirds margin. About 72% of Lake County’s voters vetoed women’s suffrage.
Over the next 15 years, women’s groups such as the Women’s Christian Temperance Union worked to improve schools and welfare programs across the state. Their contribution to social work was particularly important in the 1890s after the federal government stopped buying silver, leaving thousands of Colorado’s silver miners unemployed.
As Colorado’s economic depression set in, the Colorado Non-Partisan Equal Suffrage Association decided it was time for another voting rights campaign. The association mobilized for a 1893 referendum from office space in Denver’s Tabor Grand Opera House, donated to the cause by none other than Elizabeth “Baby Doe” Tabor.
Journalists like Minnie Reynolds travelled the state to win support from male newspaper editors while national suffragist leaders like Carrie Chapman set out on speaking tours. Chapman spoke to a large crowd in Leadville just weeks before election day.
Lake County voted on the wrong side of history in 1893. About 57% of Lake County’s voters rejected the referendum.
Luckily, the majority of Coloradan voters supported suffrage, passing the referendum by 6,000 votes. Support from the People’s Party, mining unions and voters in Denver helped flip the 1877 result.
Several western states followed Colorado’s lead in subsequent decades. Utah, Idaho, Washington, California, Arizona, Oregon, Montana and Nevada all granted women the right to vote before the 19th Amendment.
Colorado’s vote on suffrage left men to determine the fate of women, as has happened far too often in history.
Are today’s women supposed to applaud the male voters of 1893 who supported the referendum? Absolutely.
But mainly, let’s thank the thousands of disenfranchised women who made their voices heard outside the polling booths: in mining camps, in churches, and yes, in Nye’s Saloon.
As a November 7, 1894, Rocky Mountain News headline declared after Coloradan women voted for the first time:
“The women were everywhere.”
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
