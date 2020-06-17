Lake County has been an amazing community for me. From the moment I arrived, I have grown so much as a person and I would like to contribute an idea to the residents of Lake County.
We need to look to the past, present and future. The mine is supposed to close soon and the tourists will return slowly, how do we solve all our problems without bankrupting the residents of Lake County?
To keep Lake County a great place to live and to grow, we have to start looking at a tourism tax for all businesses, a flat tax to allow for the county to profit, but these revenues need be returned to the residents in the form of protections for the future of Lake County residents.
All business owners know reinvesting in the business is how to grow a community. Reinvesting is key to having a positive future, by allowing for a simple sales tax increase to allow for reinvestment in our town through better housing, equal wages and equal wants for the modern day with a strategy for the future.
Lake County should look to the future and expand the services of the landfill to trash pick-up, paying per bag of trash picked up off the side of the road, paid community service, separating our own recycling and creating raw materials.
Lake County can buy the land from the mine and create a research recycling plant, finding new ways to recycle all garbage, look into renewable energy recycling, composting and Hemp manufacturing so we can lead the way in saving the planet for the future generations.
We can have such a bright clean future without having to raise the taxes on the residents of Lake County.
Vanessa Langston
Leadville
